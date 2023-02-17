Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

Your 2023 wellness starter guide: Tips for relationships, parenting, finances and work

9 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

Most people greeted the start of the year with the thought “thank goodness 2022 is over”.

People are tired after last year, says associate professor Kirsty Ross, a senior clinical psychologist and lecturer at Massey

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.