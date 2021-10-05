How dare they! 'Greta Thunberg can go to Hell' - Kiwi company's message to environmentalist

Greta Thunberg is not impressed with New Zealand and Jacinda Ardern's effort to tackle the climate crisis. Now Kiwi pizza company Hell has hit back. Photo / AP

A Kiwi pizza company has come out firing at one of the world's most outspoken environmentalists, saying "Greta [Thunberg] can go to Hell."

Last month, Thunberg took a shot at New Zealand and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's efforts when it comes to climate change - saying the country and our leaders haven't done anything to curve the climate crisis.

When asked what she thinks of the way Government leaders around the globe are tackling the climate crisis, Thunberg had no positive comments to make and said she could not think of a single politician who had impressed her.

The Guardian asked if not even Ardern, who recently called the climate crisis a matter of "life or death", had done anything to battle climate change, Thunberg said it is "funny" that "people believe Jacinda Ardern and people like that are climate leaders".

In a previous article, Thunberg had singled out New Zealand as "one of the world's worst performers on emission increases".

Now, Kiwi pizza company Hell has weighed in, sending Thunberg a personal but public invitation encouraging her to "go to Hell" next time she visits New Zealand.

The bold statement is part of their promise for Hell to run 100 per cent carbon neutral deliveries around Wellington.

Hell wanted to show Thunberg that Kiwi companies are committed to playing their part in battling the climate crisis, and encouraged her to come down and see her herself.

Hell Pizza has sent an invitation to Greta Thunberg in her hometown of Stockholm, encouraging her to "go to Hell" after she called out NZ for "not doing anything" on the climate crisis.

The company says it is reducing its carbon footprint, which includes only taking 330ml glass Coca Cola bottles instead of plastic, and moving towards having a national electric fleet of delivery vehicles around the country.

Hell CEO Ben Cumming thinks Thunberg and her own team of 5 million Twitter followers would approve of the work they're doing to be kinder to the planet.

"Increasingly, we see influential figures on the world stage, rallying communities and urging large corporations and countries to change their ways and be kinder to the environment. Little do they know that down here in New Zealand, Hell is hearing them loud and clear and has been quietly working away on this for a long time.

"As well as our carbon neutral deliveries, which are offset through planting forests in the Pacific, we're rolling out new initiatives cementing our focus on further reducing our carbon footprint and minimising waste.

"Looking to the future, we want our 75 stores to be even more clean and green. This includes a national electric fleet of delivery vehicles, renewable energy within stores, and sourcing more than 95 per cent of food and materials within Aotearoa.

"Like many other businesses, we know we still have a long way to go on our journey towards a more sustainable world. We hope our story might inspire other businesses to think about their impact on the planet, and we'd love to show Greta what Kiwi businesses are already doing to make the world a better place."

Hell had also tried to secure a large billboard in Stockholm, but the joke was missed, and was turned down for being too "offensive".