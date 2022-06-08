Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How billions of dollars of bonds will be traded between the Reserve Bank and Treasury

3 minutes to read
Reserve Bank details how it will unwind its QE programme. Photo / Supplied

Reserve Bank details how it will unwind its QE programme. Photo / Supplied

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has detailed exactly how it will go about selling the swathe of bonds it bought to stimulate the economy when Covid-19 came along.

The RBNZ effectively created money in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.