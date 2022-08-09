Voyager 2021 media awards
Hometown cafe heartbreak, labour crisis drives young innovator to cook up better deal for chefs

4 minutes to read
Frasers in Mt Eden went into liquidation this year, 43 years after owners incorporated the business. Photo / Jason Oxenham

John Weekes
By
John Weekes

Reporter, NZ Herald

Seeing local restaurants he grew up with savaged in the pandemic inspired Nick Sinclair to keep going with his dream.

The closure of beloved Mt Eden cafe Fraser's this year was a shock to Sinclair

