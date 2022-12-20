Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Higher incomes help boost housing affordability

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
On one hand, rising interest rates make debt costlier to service. On the other - or others - house prices are falling, and incomes are rising. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

On one hand, rising interest rates make debt costlier to service. On the other - or others - house prices are falling, and incomes are rising. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

Houses may be getting slightly more affordable, despite the cost of servicing debt shooting up.

Analysis from BNZ chief economist Mike Jones suggests that since hitting peak unaffordability in the December 2021 quarter, houses are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business