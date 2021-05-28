Hi-Tech Awards 2021: F&P Healthcare, smart-cow firm Halter among big winners

Peter Beck-backed smart cow startup Halter has raised $32 million in a Series B round. Video / Supplied

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was named PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year category at tonight's 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards.

Despite a recent pull-back as Covid subsides in developed countries, the Auckland maker of respiratory devices has still more than doubled in value since the start of the pandemic to hit a $17 billion market cap - making it the most valuable company on the NZX.

The judges said, "Fisher & Paykel Healthcare are a global leader in respiratory care. When Covid hit, their 5000 employees rose to the occasion and rapidly re-engineered their business to deliver vital products the world desperately needed – addressing, for example, the global shortage of ventilators. All while continuing to innovate and expand their healthcare product offerings, and expand its global reach".

A Covid-driven spike saw the company report a record $525m profit earlier this week, but its shares dip on fears its Covid business would start to dry up. Analysts say that will inevitably subside, but also that the pandemic has seen F&P Healthcareestablish a much higher profile in hospitals in North America and elsewhere, which will have long term benefits. And there are long waiting list at sleep clinics selling FYP's sleep apnea kit.

Other big winners tonight were Halter and Moxion both taking out two Awards each.

Halter won the Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product and the NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution categories. The Peter Beck-backed smart-cow company recently raised $32m, and is in the early stages of its commercial launch around the Waikato.

Huge night for the New Zealand tech industry. Wonderful to come together and celebrate the tremendous efforts in lifting New Zealand up 💪



Much respect to everyone in our industry. #HTANZ pic.twitter.com/qXETBqdjkC — John-Daniel Trask (@traskjd) May 28, 2021

Moxion picked up the Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution and Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year Awards.

The startup, founded by ex-TVNZ video editor Hugh Calveley, has created a platform for professional movie makers to review footage - or "dailies" - in near real-time in high-quality HDR and a built-in conferencing feature.

Taupo-based geothermal engineering services company MB Century won Māori Company of the Year. The employer of more than 100 is fully-owned by the Tuaropaki Trust, established by a 1993 land settlement.

The Student Volunteer Army took the Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good award for its app, created with Christchurch developer Custom D.

And Maria English, founder of ImpactLab, a maker of tools for measuring the impact of social investment won the Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever gong.

The evening also saw NZ Trade & Enterprise director Wayne Norrie receive the Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award and inducted into the NZ Hi-Tech Hall of Fame.

"He is, without doubt, one of the great ambassadors and advocates for our industry" said Downs of the former Fronde and Revera director, and advisor to NZTE's Beachheads programme.

The awards were attended by a record crowd of 1300 including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

There was a record number of entreis. New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chairman David Downs said it was great to hit so many highs this year despite the impact of Covid-19 in 2020.

"Clearly the Covid-19 situation has thrown us a few curveballs in regards to the Awards programme over the last year but these companeis are leading us out of the pandemic with such innovative solutions."

2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards

The full list of winners:

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Maria English

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

Student Volunteer Army & Custom D

IBM Most Inspiring Individual

Craig Hudson

Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

Moxion

Highly Commended: Alimetry

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Māori Company of the Year

MB Century

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Rocos

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Halter

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

Chnnl

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Halter

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Winner: NZTech

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Moxion

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Whip Around

Highly Commended: Lawvu

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Nanolayr (previously known as Revolution Fibres)

PwC NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year Award

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award

Wayne Norrie