Home / Business

Here’s where Kiwis are spending their money in 2025... and where they’re not – Liam Dann

Opinion by
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

ANZ card data released this week showed overall spending rose in September, but the amount consumers spent at clothing stores was down. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Kiwis are saving more, with household savings rising from $149 million to $804m in June 2025.
  • ANZ card spending data shows a 0.4% monthly increase and 3.4% annual rise in spending.
  • Spending on home maintenance, hobbies and dining out increased, while apparel and liquor store spending declined.

Lost in all the Official Cash Rate hype last week were two sets of fresh data, which together painted a pretty good picture of what Kiwis have been doing with their money in 2025.

I mean, it has been a bit of a mystery. The Reserve Bank had

