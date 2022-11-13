Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Australian processors short of milk products approach New Zealand dairy companies

By
4 mins to read
Australian milk production declining as consumer dairy product demand rises. Photo / 123rf

Australian milk production declining as consumer dairy product demand rises. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand dairy earnings from Australia have ballooned as Aussie processors short of milk and needing products made for their customers line up at our dairy companies’ doors.

Open Country Dairy, New Zealand’s second-biggest dairy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business