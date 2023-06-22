Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Helen Thomas: Murky world of global food trading is too important to ignore

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Two of the world's biggest traders of grains, oilseeds and other agricultural commodities have been brought together. Photo / Bloomberg

Two of the world's biggest traders of grains, oilseeds and other agricultural commodities have been brought together. Photo / Bloomberg

OPINION

”Perhaps it was the ancient nightmare of the middleman-merchant that made them all so aloof and secretive,” wrote Dan Morgan in his 1979 book Merchants of Grain.

“The old fear that in moments

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business