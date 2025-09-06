Heather du Plessis-Allan: Pulling out of the Paris climate deal will only become more popular

Once it’s worked out, we basically pay the money to other countries to plant trees on our behalf to offset our emissions.
We’re obviously never going to pay that money. There’s no way taxpayers would allow that happen: $30 billion is enough to pay for Corrections, the Defence Force, Police, and Customs about three times over.
From next year we’ll have a pretty solid clue as to whether we’re paying up or not. Four years out from 2030, the expense should appear in Budget 2026 projections. It won’t.
That will undermine the Paris Agreement and illustrate that it’s failing. Which, of course, it is.
We’re paying $1400 per carbon tonne to ship Auckland’s food waste to Reporoa instead of just dumping it in the landfill and buying a $50 carbon credit. We don’t have to. We’re doing it to be nice to the planet.
The Waikato Regional Council has to find $330m to buy electric buses because the rules force it to.
The planet is actually not better off. We’re still burning coal and trucking food scraps 260km down the road. We just feel better about it.