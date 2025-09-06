Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Pulling out of the Paris climate deal will only become more popular

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Paris Climate Agreement exit: ACT and NZ First are in a public spat over who first suggested pulling out. Photo / Getty Images

Paris Climate Agreement exit: ACT and NZ First are in a public spat over who first suggested pulling out. Photo / Getty Images

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Opinion by Heather du Plessis-Allan
Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • ACT and NZ First are disputing who first proposed withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.
  • Both parties believe the policy is popular, especially in rural areas, as 2030 emissions targets loom.
  • New Zealand faces a potential $30 billion penalty for missing targets, raising debate over climate initiatives.

Act and NZ First are duking it out over who first came up with the idea of pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Act made the announcement on Tuesday morning. That afternoon Winston Peters claimed on social media that he’d come up with the idea first.

Act

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save