Business

Power prices spike 6.2% in a year - Stats NZ’s selected price index

Raphael Franks
By
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Herald NOW: News update June 10 2025

Notice a spike in your power bill this month? New data from Statistics New Zealand shows electricity prices have jumped 6.2% since last year, ahead of inflation.

One Auckland woman showed the Herald her most recent bill for her family received June 1 - and it was $73 more

