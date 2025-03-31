By Susan Edmunds of RNZ
A new loan is offering to help people get into a retirement village without having to sell their own homes first – but there is a warning that it comes at a price.
Heartland Bank has launched "village access loans“ for retirees, which allow people to borrow a percentage of the price of a freehold property in the same area.
Chief executive Leanne Lazarus said many people would normally need to sell their homes to fund that payment, but that could be a challenge when house prices were low or it was hard to time the sale and move.
“Village access loans give people an alternative way to fund the move by allowing them to borrow against the equity in their home and postpone the sale of their property to a more convenient time,” Lazarus said.