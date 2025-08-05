Take some edible fungi, add some dairy waste otherwise destined for landfill, ferment it using a secret process, then you’ve got what Mara Bio calls “Flexitein” - a “protein and dietary fibre rich” ingredient that can be used in the likes of oat milk ice cream, protein-enriched pasta, and protein
Hastings start-up promising the ‘future of protein’ draws investors
The result is an “apple puree” like slurry that can be blended with meat to form a high-protein meat product, or turned into a dry powder with a 30 to 50% protein component that can be used in a wide range of products.
There are rivals, but Mara Bio says its process produces 33% fewer emissions and uses 80% less fresh water than existing mycoprotein producers.
Balchin says the startup has drawn strong interest from the dairy industry, including from the US, UK and Europe.
In February, Mara Bio won the top award at Australia’s Agriventures evokeAG conference, from 50 startups who were exhibiting at the event.
This year also saw Mara awarded a place in the Mass Challenge accelerator in Switzerland, one of just 8% of 1500 applicants.
Climate VC Fund partner Dr Jez Weston says Mara Bio is an attractive investment proposition because it lines up with the needs of the existing food industry.
“We know that major food producers such as dairy companies have committed to reducing their emissions footprints substantially,” he says.
“Mara Bio is going to help them turn byproducts into a new revenue stream.”
Mark Balchin says, “Having the backing of two of New Zealand’s leading investment funds is a major milestone for Mara Bio.
“Their support brings not only the capital to accelerate our growth both locally and internationally, but also strong validation of our mission and the potential of our technology.
“With growing interest from global ingredient companies, this investment will help pave the way for new partnerships and commercial opportunities on the world stage.”
Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.