Hamish Rutherford: Infratil and ACC at odds, again, in $5 billion hostile takeover attempt

6 minutes to read

Takeover target Infratil has a majority stake in Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

OPINION:

Infratil did absolutely nothing to hide the reality of AustralianSuper's offer: hostile.

Already the attempt to take control of the infrastructure investment vehicle is shaping up to be an epic battle, with a state-owned

