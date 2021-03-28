Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hamish Rutherford: Government's shift on tax resurrects doubts it has battled to shake off

5 minutes to read

Ministers described changes to tax treatment of interest payments as the closing of a "loophole", which meant different things to different parts of the audience. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

OPINION:

The subject matter could hardly have been different, but last week's housing package announcement and the 2018 oil and gas "ban" have a lot in common.

An early morning announcement with a quartet of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.