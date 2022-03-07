Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Hamish Rutherford: Final supermarket report a big backdown on profitability and response

4 minutes to read
Chair Anna Rawlings reveals the findings and recommendations from the Commerce Commission's market study into supermarkets. Video / Commerce Comission

Chair Anna Rawlings reveals the findings and recommendations from the Commerce Commission's market study into supermarkets. Video / Commerce Comission

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Wellington Business Editor

OPINION:

Supermarket owners across New Zealand are likely to be breathing a little easier today after their corporate bosses convinced the Commerce Commission that the sector is not delivering the kind of super-profits the regulator

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.