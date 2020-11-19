Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Halifax hell: Two years on and investors still waiting for payout

14 minutes to read

Around 2000 New Zealanders have had their money frozen with broker Halifax Investment Services.

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Nearly two years after Halifax Investment Services went into administration, thousands of investors are still waiting to see how much of their money they will get back.

It was on November 23, 2018 that partners

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.