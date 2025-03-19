Half of mobile users switching telcos face issues - Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission is calling on telcos to improve the industry switching process. Photo / 123RF

A new Commerce Commission study has found the switching process between telecommunications providers is not working as well as it should for consumers.

The commission is calling on telcos to improve the industry switching process, raising concerns over the low levels of switching between providers.

The study found 50% of mobile switchers and 45% of broadband switchers ran into at least one issue when switching.

The experience was so bad that 29% of mobile switchers and 27% of broadband switchers said they wouldn’t want to switch again in future.

The commission conducted its study in response to concerns that switching levels in New Zealand are comparatively low and that consumers are being deterred from moving to competing providers – even in the face of more compelling offers.