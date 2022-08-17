Advertisement

Business

Growing flood risk will shake up building rules, warrant risk-based pricing, insurance chief says

4 minutes to read
IAG's CEO said insurance was still available for the flood-ravaged West Coast, albeit at a high price. "But in 10 years' time, who knows?" Photo / George Heard

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

The woman at the helm of the country's largest insurer is warning flood cover won't keep being available to all property owners.

Speaking to the Herald, IAG chief executive Amanda Whiting said 96 per cent

