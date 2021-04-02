Groovy Greerton showroom opens up a world of possibilities for the disabled

Casita founder Charrissa Taylor says the shop has opened to a roaring success. Photo / George Novak

Casita founder Charrissa Taylor says the shop has opened to a roaring success. Photo / George Novak

Charrissa Taylor doesn't get paid for what she does.

But the vintage store and artists showroom she opened only weeks ago - to help people with disabilities gain work experience and valuable life skills - has already outgrown its space.

The former special education teacher said a decade in the school system spent watching some of her students leave, fall through the cracks and deteriorate in modern society was a major catalyst behind the venture.

Now she has swapped the classroom for a groovy vintage store at Greerton that is run by a bevy of disabled volunteers and doubles as a showroom for disabled artists. It also acts as a community hub and gathering place.

Casita is already starting to outgrow its space says Charrissa Taylor. Photo / George Novak

Taylor said Casita opened in February but the vision started five years ago in Te Puke.

At that time she would find work placements at different businesses but Covid put a halt to that.

"We lost the work experience we had so we kind of had to start all over again. The whole time we knew it would be better to have our own premises but it was just so expensive."

But the current shop in Greerton was "perfect" and Taylor said while it had volunteers with disabilities or those who spent a day a week on respite care she also wanted it to be a transition centre for pupils with special needs from schools.

"We have got a couple from Aquinas College coming and some from Otumoetai College are starting next term."

Meanwhile, Tauranga Special School is still waiting for her to find space for them, she said.

"So we are actually already full."

Artists and craftspeople with disabilities were also given priority to showcase their wares in the shop, she said.

But Casita would need to secure funding to expand.

"If we got funding, we could do so much more and open some more spaces. But then again, it is a time thing, because my colleague Ben and I basically work for free.

"We have to have another job to pay for our normal life."

She acknowledged it was hard for people with disabilities to get work.

"But often it is not about getting paid. It's just about having a place to be and knowing they are working.

"We don't actively put people into work. But hopefully, as things get successful, we will be able to start paying more people."

For the love of art

Artist, Anne Westerkov showcases her work at Casita. Photo / George Novak

Anne Westerkov says her artistic inspiration comes from her heart.

She sells and exhibits her works at Casita and enjoys helping out and catching up with friends.

The 30-year-old has been dabbling in the craft for more than a decade and has an art studio at home and a website.

Her paintings are transposed on to greeting cards, posters, tote bags, and canvas for sale.

A love of animals is also evident in her work, which often features her cat or nature, angels, and people she loves.

Asked how her art makes her feel she says it makes her happy and "I feel quite proud and quite honoured".

Emma Ranui-Bennett enjoys her time helping out at Caista. Photo / George Novak

It's a good thing Emma Ranui-Bennett loves shopping.

The 23-year-old is learning new skills spending one day a week at Casita.

She has a variety of chores including doing the dishes, watering the plants, and serving customers but she most likes arranging the clothing and shoes.

"There are so many bargains in here and romantic outfits too," she says.

"I like everything in here and have and I have bought some things. I bought a puzzle last week. I can get shy but not when I'm here."

A job that means 'everything'

Working at Brookfield New World is a dream come true for Stephanie Martelli. Photo / George Novak

Stephanie Martelli says working at New World is a dream come true while her passion for photography also continues to gather momentum.

The 27-year-old works at Brookfield New World in the deli department - a job she has held since 2017.

The former seasonal kiwifruit worker and polytech student says she often felt depressed and didn't want to get out of bed before securing her new role.

"It was hard. This job means everything to me because I am getting the life skills I need.

"I just wanted to be treated like a normal person."

She also loved being part of a supportive team and getting to do one-on-one supervision with students on the night shift.

Martelli was born with mild cerebral palsy but that has not stopped her from pursuing her hobbies and photography is a major pastime.

Landscapes are a specialty but she starting to dabble in portraits and next month she will shoot a wedding.

New World Brookfield owner Brendan Good said Martelli had a fantastic work ethic and a great attitude.

Last year Martelli made the Brookfield Board of Legends after being nominated by two managers for the attitude award.