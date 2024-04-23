Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Green hydrogen fuelling has arrived in the North Island for heavy transport

By
5 mins to read
Heavy transport operations converting from diesel to green hydrogen power now have fuelling stations in the North Island's economic "golden triangle".

Heavy transport operations converting from diesel to green hydrogen power now have fuelling stations in the North Island's economic "golden triangle".

The supply chain for green hydrogen fuelling of big trucks should achieve the same economy of scale within four years that diesel has in more than 100 years, says the head of Australasia’s first zero-emission

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business