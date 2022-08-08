Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Green finance and emissions tracking coming to Kiwibank

3 minutes to read
Screenshot of Cogo carbon emissions tracking app. Photo / supplied by Kiwibank and Cogo

Screenshot of Cogo carbon emissions tracking app. Photo / supplied by Kiwibank and Cogo

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

Kiwibank will soon start offering businesses that need finance for "sustainability initiatives" loans at discounted rates.

It will from September 26 join other lenders in offering a sustainable business loan product.

Kiwibank's head of sustainable

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.