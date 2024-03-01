Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Green audits are coming for a company near you

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, left, poses for the media as she arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London last month. She went on trial for protesting outside a major oil and gas industry conference in London last year. Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, left, poses for the media as she arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London last month. She went on trial for protesting outside a major oil and gas industry conference in London last year. Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth

OPINION

Green activists never used to attack accountants. No wonder: bean counters’ work seems dull compared with oil drillers or flamboyant bankers.

But last week the IFRS, a doughty global accounting standards body, experienced a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business