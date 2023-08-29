Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Grant Robertson’s digital services tax on Big Tech ‘a drop in the ocean’

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Immigration New Zealand raid six properties in fraud investigation, the Government cuts back on consultants and contractors plus job listings fall but why applications are higher than ever. Video / NZ Herald

As Parliament enters its final stretch before rising for the election, the Government has reanimated the digital services tax - or a flat tax on a tech giant’s New Zealand revenue, designed to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business