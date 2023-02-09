Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Graeme Hart draws US$143m dividend from Reynolds Consumer

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi billionaire Graeme Hart drew US$143 million ($226m) in dividends from his majority-owned US company Reynolds Consumer Products last year, financial statements show.

That followed the same amount received in 2021 and US$92m in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business