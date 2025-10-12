Advertisement
Govt shoplifting plan could erode presumption of innocence – David Harvey

Opinion by
David Harvey
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
David Harvey is a retired district court judge

A recent Cabinet paper proposes removing shoplifting from the category of theft and creating a new “shoplifting infringement” offence. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Theft in New Zealand requires proving four elements, including intent to permanently deprive the owner.
  • A proposed Cabinet paper suggests creating a “shoplifting infringement” offence with strict liability and fines.
  • The proposal raises constitutional concerns, potentially eroding the presumption of innocence and allowing police discretion.

The crime of theft in New Zealand is defined by section 219 of the Crimes Act 1961.

To obtain a conviction for theft, the prosecution must prove four elements beyond reasonable doubt: that the defendant took, used, or dealt with property without the owner’s consent; that the act

