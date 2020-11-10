Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Government's new top tax rate change: High earners warned over tax avoidance

5 minutes to read

High-income earners are facing a new top tax rate - and it comes with a warning, too. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

High earners are being urged to be wary of restructuring their finances ahead of a higher top tax rate.

The new Labour Government is expected to introduce a new top tax rate of 39 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker