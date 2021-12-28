Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Government mulls fix for rushed tax law that looks into who stays at the bach

5 minutes to read
The rules have implications for many of New Zealand's approximately 180,000 domestic trusts, but especially on trusts that own holiday homes where income is generated to cover running costs

The rules have implications for many of New Zealand's approximately 180,000 domestic trusts, but especially on trusts that own holiday homes where income is generated to cover running costs

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Editor

Kiwi families who own baches through trusts could face a fresh compliance headache this year, with IRD requiring the disclosure of the names and tax details of all family members that stay over.

New rules

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.