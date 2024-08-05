Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Google is a monopolist,’ judge rules in landmark antitrust case

New York Times
3 mins to read
The US Government argued that by paying billions of dollars to be the automatic search engine on consumer devices, Google had prevented rivals from competing.. Photo / Jason Henry for The New York Times

The US Government argued that by paying billions of dollars to be the automatic search engine on consumer devices, Google had prevented rivals from competing.. Photo / Jason Henry for The New York Times

Google acted illegally to maintain a monopoly in online search, a US federal judge ruled Monday (Tuesday NZT), a decision that strikes at the power of Big Tech companies and that may fundamentally alter the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business