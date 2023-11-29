Voyager 2023 media awards
Gold bars and Tokyo apartments: How money is flowing out of China

New York Times
By: Keith Bradsher and Joy Dong
7 mins to read
Chinese tourists buying gold bars and gold accessories at LukFook, a jewellery store in Hong Kong. Photo / Billy H.C. Kwok, The New York Times

Chinese families are sending money overseas, a sign of worry about the country’s economic and political future. But a cheaper currency is also helping exports.

Affluent Chinese have moved hundreds of billions of dollars out

