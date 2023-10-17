Voyager 2023 media awards

China bet it all on real estate. Now its economy is paying the price

New York Times
By Alexandra Stevenson
7 mins to read
Before it defaulted, the developer China Evergrande was at the centre of China’s economic boom. Photo / Gilles Sabrie, The New York Times

After relying on a borrow-to-build model for decades, Beijing must make difficult choices about the country’s housing market and economic future.

When China’s housing boom seemed like a one-way bet, Gary Meng’s parents bought an

