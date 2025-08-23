After Brexit, the very future of the UK is an open question, says Shane Te Pou. Photo / Getty Images

What I observed is not merely a rough patch, but a deeper crisis: a political system that’s failing to serve the people.

The 2024 general election saw the Conservative Party not just lose but face a devastating defeat (I predict the party’s MPs will move against leader Kemi Badenoch this year). The Tories’ failures – from a botched pandemic response to austerity measures and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis – have left them in tatters. What remains of the Conservatives is a party stripped of purpose, struggling to rebrand while the country desperately needs rebuilding.

Labour didn’t win because it offered anything better, but because the public was fed up with lies and neglect, and Labour was the only viable alternative. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer may hold a mandate, but it’s hanging by a thread. The public wants real action on housing, wages, the NHS and energy bills. So far, the response has been cautious, lacking the inspiration people want.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Shane Te Pou says his mandate is hanging by a thread. Photo / Getty Images

Labour’s internal divisions are widening. The leadership feels corporate and centrist, caught by the same elite interests as the Tories. Grassroots members – those who knock on doors in the rain – want real change. If Labour continues to protect the status quo, it risks alienating the very supporters who helped bring it back to power.

Then there’s Nigel Farage’s Reform. It’s now the top polling party, sweeping up working-class voters already disillusioned with Labour. That’s the danger of a political vacuum: if the left fails struggling communities, the far right will step in with easy scapegoats and empty promises.

And let’s not forget former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, dismissed by the establishment but still capable of drawing crowds and igniting passion, especially among the young and disillusioned. His new movement is gaining momentum – something that’s crucial when the political system lacks direction.

It’s clear Britain’s political landscape is fraying. The two-party system is crumbling, trust in Parliament and the media is plummeting, and many are opting out of voting altogether. It’s no wonder people feel disillusioned and abandoned.

Britain's two-party system is crumbling, trust in Parliament and the media is plummeting, and many are opting out of voting altogether, writes Shane Te Pou. Photo / Getty Images

So, can the UK be fixed? Only if someone will step up to address the needs of those who truly require help – not the donor class, lobbyists or former bankers, but everyday people: those on zero-hour contracts, nurses working nightshifts, 22-year-olds unable to afford rent and 65-year-olds still working because their pensions aren’t enough.

Fixing the UK starts with listening to these voices. It requires honesty, courage, and a political approach that remembers who it’s meant to serve.

Take the “sandwich generation”: those in their 30s, juggling responsibilities for ageing parents while raising their children. They’re managing their parents’ homes while trying to secure a place of their own, while both partners work. Despite their efforts, they’re unable to afford a home. Successive governments have failed to support families trying to thrive amid rising costs and stagnant wages.

Among these voices are immigrants, particularly in essential roles such as bus drivers, doctors, nurses and teachers. They often fill jobs in sectors that struggle to find local talent, but they are also ready scapegoats for politicians who push the blame for the lack of jobs and public services on “foreigners”, rather than the wealthy elite.

It’s essential to confront the reality that immigrants often occupy precarious positions within society. The UK needs to find a way to address the challenges and pressures that arise, rather than romanticising their contributions while ignoring the struggles they face.

In the fading light of the British Empire, the quest for cohesive national identity and effective governance is urgent. The UK faces an uncertain future, but one thing is clear: the winds of change are blowing. The electorate wants something different, and addressing the needs of everyday people – including immigrants – could be the key to rebuilding a more inclusive and equitable society.

As one punter said to me, “God save the King, but who’s going to save the UK?”