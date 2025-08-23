Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

God save the King, but who’s going to save the UK? - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

"What I observed [in London] is not merely a rough patch, but a deeper crisis: a political system that’s failing to serve the people," writes Shane Te Pou. Photo / Getty Images

"What I observed [in London] is not merely a rough patch, but a deeper crisis: a political system that’s failing to serve the people," writes Shane Te Pou. Photo / Getty Images

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • A pint in the UK now costs £8, with young people facing longer hours and lower pay.
  • The Conservative Party suffered a devastating defeat in the 2024 election, losing trust due to austerity and pandemic failures.
  • Labour’s victory is fragile, with internal divisions and pressure to address housing, wages and the NHS.

I always say the pub is where the true pulse of the nation beats. During my recent visit to the United Kingdom, I found myself in a working-class establishment in Hackney, east London, eager to engage with the locals and understand the current state of affairs.

I was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save