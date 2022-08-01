Enterprise Holdings brands Alamo and National have a big presence at airports around the world. Photo / Supplied

GO Rentals has secured the right to operate the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in New Zealand.

Enterprise Holdings is one of America's largest privately owned companies and, through its network of affiliated companies, manages a diverse fleet of more than 1.85 million vehicles across its nearly 10,000 fully staffed neighbourhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories.

Enterprise has had a presence here before but the new deal allows it to expand and grow in the New Zealand market .

John Osborne, a shareholder and director of GO Rentals said his firm had always admired the work of Enterprise, one of the big three hire car firms alongside Hertz and Avis.

"This presents an incredible opportunity for our team. Enterprise brings international sales channels and many experts to our corporation."

There would initially be about 300 vehicles under the Enterprise banner, in addition to GO's fleet of 1500, which is expanding.

Janes Dalglish and John Osborne of GO Rentals with Marco Beltgens of Enterprise Holdings (centre). Photo / Supplied

"As travel opens, more people need affordable, reliable rentals to see the sights of New Zealand they have dearly missed."

GO pays Enterprise an undisclosed licensing fee. The GO brand will be retained but the Enterprise brands are more familiar to long-haul visitors.

"When an American comes down here they have a lot of trust in those brands - the same with the UK and Europe," said Osbourne.

"We will keep GO Rentals as a brand. It's got its nice sweet spot in the market. We like to be cheaper than the international brands."

GO says the partnership is a huge milestone for the firm which is growing again after being hit hard by border closures and domestic lockdowns since March 2020.

Enterprise had been "lightly represented" in parts of New Zealand before by Australian firm Redspot. GO bought some of Redspot NZ's business assets which include airport leases and fit-outs, together with retaining its staff.

"Maintaining Redspot NZ employees is advantageous for continuity and local knowledge to hit the ground running, and will play an integral role being part of the wider team."

James Dalglish, chief operating officer of GO Rentals, states that with Tourism NZ having a major focus on North America and Air NZ resuming long-haul flights, this meant the partnership couldn't have come at a better time.

"With the ramp-up of more international flights, including more planned flights between New Zealand and the United States, there is tremendous opportunity to bring the Enterprise standard of excellence to a broader base of customers."

Marco Beltgens, assistant vice-president, global franchising – Asia Pacific at Enterprise Holdings, said his firm was thrilled to partner with GO Rentals, which offered an innovative approach to providing a seamless travel experience.

Enterprise was founded in 1957. Founder Jack Taylor selected the name Enterprise as a salute to the World War II aircraft carrier he served on, the USS Enterprise.