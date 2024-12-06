Forest Gold Honey, owned by the Gloriavale Christian Community, is in liquidation. Photo / George Heard

A manuka honey manufacturer owned by the Gloriavale Christian Community is in liquidation owing more than $1 million.

Brenton Hunt of Insolvency Matters was appointed liquidator of Forest Gold Honey Limited on November 27.

According to Companies Office records, Alpine Health Manufacturing New Zealand Ltd owns a 100% shareholding in Forest Gold Honey. Gloriavale’s Abraham Pilgrim and David Stedfast are directors of that company.

Alpine Health Manufacturing’s registered address is 189 Heaphy Road, Haupiri, the same as that of Gloriavale Christian Community.

Mark Christian is the sole director of Forest Gold Honey, Companies Office records show. All three men are listed at the address 28 Heaphy Road, Haupiri.