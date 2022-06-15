Voyager 2021 media awards
Gib crisis: 75+ businesses seek alternative plasterboard products from Thai importers

5 minutes to read
Shane Brealey at Point England where 132 homes are being lined with Thai plasterboard. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

More than 75 building and construction businesses have contacted an Auckland developer who's importing four containerloads of plasterboard a month to find out how they could get some too.

Shane Brealey, managing director of Simplicity

