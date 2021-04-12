Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Gerald McGhie: Exploring more trade possibilities with Russia

5 minutes to read
Eighteen NZ companies exported 1.1 million cartons of apples to Russia in 2020, representing around 6 per cent of New Zealand's total export grade crop. Photo / Supplied, File

Eighteen NZ companies exported 1.1 million cartons of apples to Russia in 2020, representing around 6 per cent of New Zealand's total export grade crop. Photo / Supplied, File

NZ Herald
By: Gerald McGhie

OPINION

The recent suspension of two New Zealand food factories from exporting to our largest seafood market, China, demonstrates the need to maintain and, in fact, increase other historical trade partnerships in addition to breaking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.