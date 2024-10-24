Genesis Energy has outlined why it sold New Zealand’s first wind farm, Hau Nui in the Wairarapa, to NZ Windfarms.
Hau Nui is a 15-turbine wind farm, 21km southeast of Martinborough.
It was built in two stages: the first stage in 1996 comprised seven, 550kw Enercon turbines, the second involved eight, 600kw Enercon turbines added by Genesis in 2004.
Meaning “big wind” in te reo Māori, the installed capacity of Hau Nui was 8.65 megawatts.
Genesis’ chief wholesale officer Tracey Hickman said Hau Nui had been a valuable asset in the company’s renewable generation portfolio for years.