“As stage one of the wind farm is nearing the end of life, we have evaluated our best options for the ongoing operation and development of Hau Nui.

“Having evaluated sale options, NZ Windfarms was seen as the ideal new operator of the wind farm and we are pleased to have landed an outcome that is a win-win.”

“NZ Windfarms has the experience and capability to continue to operate Hau Nui plus the commercial opportunity to further develop the wind resource for the benefit of New Zealand’s renewable electricity supply,” Hickman said.

The wind farm was sold for an undisclosed sum.





NZ Windfarms chief executive David Prentice said the company had a unique opportunity to align the ongoing maintenance, operation and repowering activities at Hau Nui with the company’s activities elsewhere.

“We can leverage the significant experience we have gained from operating our Te Rere Hau windfarm for many years, and achieve economies of scale and positive economic outcomes for Hau Nui and our business.,” he said.

Te Rere Hau is in the Tararua Ranges, near Palmerston North.

Hau Nui would create diversity in NZ Windfarms and maintain a revenue stream during the proposed decommissioning and repowering of Te Rere Hau.

The purchase became unconditional today, with settlement on November 25.