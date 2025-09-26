Advertisement
GDP slump exposes deeper cracks in economy and government response – Bruce Cotterill

Bruce Cotterill is a professional director and adviser to business leaders. He is the author of the book, The Best Leaders Don’t Shout, and host of the podcast, Leaders Getting Coffee.

The economy shrank 0.9% in just three months.

THE FACTS

  • The economy shrank by 0.9% in the June quarter, double the most pessimistic projections.
  • Business leaders criticised the Government’s economic management, highlighting issues such as infrastructure and productivity.
  • Despite economic challenges, there are positive developments in education and international trade efforts.

When the latest quarterly GDP result came out last week, many of the accompanying commentaries expressed surprise that it could be so bad.

The June quarter result came in with a negative result of 0.9%. That means that the economy shrank during the quarter. Most economists had

