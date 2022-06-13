Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

GDP preview: Did Omicron flatten economic growth?

4 minutes to read
Retail slowdown? Data for how the economy fared in the first quarter will reveal the impact of the first Omicron wave. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Retail slowdown? Data for how the economy fared in the first quarter will reveal the impact of the first Omicron wave. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

GDP growth was likely to be flat or close to it in the first three months of the year, economists say.

Data for how the economy fared in the first quarter is due this Thursday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.