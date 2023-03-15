GDP data expected to show economy in reverse

Shoppers in Auckland last city last summer. Instead of back-to-back growth, economists expect fourth quarter GDP to be down after an exuberant third quarter. Photo / Alex Burton

Economists expect GDP data - due at 10.45 today - to show the economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2022, and have widely described the slump as “payback” for the big bounce in the third quarter.

ASB is forecasting a 0.5 per cent slump, which it says will have an element of payback to it following the “whopper” 2 per cent lift in the third quarter.

“GDP data is hugely backwards-looking at the best of times, but that’s doubly the case this time around given the impact of Auckland flooding and then Cyclone Gabrielle in January and February,” ASB senior economist Nathaniel Keall said.

“Still, the print should provide a signal on the momentum (or lack thereof) the economy maintained heading into this year’s force majeure shocks.”

The release comes as the world braces for further fallout from the banking crisis in the US and Europe.

Both ANZ and KiwiBank have pencilled in a 0.3 per cent contraction for the quarter.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman agreed that weak data was likely an exaggerated “payback” for the large rebound in the third quarter.

“But the economy is slowing – just perhaps not at the pace quarterly GDP growth in [the fourth quarter] may suggest.”

KiwiBank economists set the quarterly contraction into context across the entire second half of 2022.

“It’s largely payback from the surprisingly strong 2 per cent growth in Q3. But even with a weak print, growth over the second half was impressively strong,” said chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

“At 1.2 per cent, that’s well above the pre-Covid quarterly average of 0.7 per cent.”

Key measures of economic activity slowed into year-end, KiwiBank said.

“From building work to manufacturing sales and retail trade, the data point to weak activity.”