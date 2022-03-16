'Game changer': Business groups react to border reopening

The border reopening is great news for New Zealand's hardest-hit tourism regions, including ski resorts. Photo / NZME

Industry groups have labelled the decision to open New Zealand's borders to foreigners before the winter season as a "huge relief" and a "game changer".

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett's message to Australians was simple: "Come on over."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand is "ready to welcome the world back" and vaccinated Australians will be able to visit without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12.

Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 2.

About 60 countries and territories, including Canada and the United States, are on the visa waiver list.

Barnett said it was now the time for Kiwis to help "fire up" tourism by encouraging people to visit NZ from all the eligible countries especially during the school holidays in April.

"Tourism operators, airlines and the hospitality sector now have certainty over the timings and will be working feverishly to create appealing, affordable and unique packages to put New Zealand back on the map and at the top of the list of must-go-to countries," he said.

But Barnett warned: "The return of tourism would not be with a bang but a slow burn as it rebuilds."

"Tourists contemplating visiting must have confidence that all operators across attractions, hospitality, accommodation and travel are able to deliver outstanding service and value."

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett. Photo / Supplied

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck welcomed the news for Auckland city centre businesses but she said more immediate help was required, including a return of office workers back to the office.

"The news that international tourists can return is a huge relief - as will be a hopeful move away from all restrictions very soon - but more help is needed for city centre businesses to ensure they can welcome visitors back with open arms."

Tourists have been sorely missed over the last two years – contributing to around 20 per cent of the city centre's spending prior to the pandemic.

"After two years at the epicentre of the pandemic, it's exciting that tourists will be back in the city centre soon and that our businesses can hopefully soon trade with no restrictions," Beck said.

"This is news we have been desperately waiting for as this is now the toughest time of the entire pandemic for many."

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck. Photo / Supplied

But with only six weeks of limited targeted support confirmed, many city centre businesses are saying that it's simply not enough to get them through, Beck told the Herald.

Spending results for the week beginning February 28 were the lowest outside of a lockdown since the pandemic began.

"We've asked Government to put additional support in place, including targeted wage subsidies and to move away from restrictions quickly to get our economy moving. This will facilitate a shift back to the office which will have the most immediate impact," Beck said.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said the earlier opening of the border will save many businesses and now it was time to get rid of vaccine passes.

"The earlier opening of the border to Australian and visa-waiver countries before winter is great news that will save many businesses from collapse," White said.

"It's sensible and safe to open the border at this time, with our high vaccine rate and Omicron in the community meaning there is no additional risk to our communities.

"Opening before winter will be a game changer for so many businesses in the hardest hit tourism regions, such as the southern ski resorts.

"Australian visitors typically make up 40 per cent of overall visitors to New Zealand," she said.

White said Auckland would benefit immediately from opening the Australian corridor.

"The city is suffering from the most disruptive period since the pandemic started in 2020 due to various impacts ... the hit to small hospitality and accommodation businesses in the CBD is far worse than lockdown, with many on a knife edge.

"It's great to see the Government moving fast on making these decisions this week," White said.

But the plan needs to go even further and an urgent review of vaccine passes was also needed, she said.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White. Photo / Supplied

"We need the border fully open to all as soon as possible, we need to get out of the red traffic light setting so we can have more venues open and get concerts back, and we need to get rid of vaccine passes.

"With Omicron in the community there's no reason we can't open borders to all, or that alert setting can't change at the same time. By definition, according to the Unite against Covid-19 website we should already be in orange - and working towards green," White said.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said he was pleased to see that the reopening of the borders has been brought forward.

"This is a sensible step, reflecting the reduced risk now that omicron is firmly established here. It is going to be challenging to reboot the tourism sector, but tourists do play an important role in supporting the retail sector," he said.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said once MIQ requirements were dropped earlier this year, the next logical step was to bring this date forward.

"By loosening border restrictions we send a positive signal to the rest of the world that we are once again open for business.

"Bringing the timeline forward delivers some long-awaited relief to our patron-based industries like tourism and hospitality, and will allow airlines to plan for re-entry into the New Zealand market with confidence."

"The BusinessNZ Network has been advocating for isolation-free travel for months - it's great to see the date brought forward. It allows New Zealand businesses to better connect with clients and forge new connections abroad," Hope said.