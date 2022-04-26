Voyager 2021 media awards
Fullers crashes Megan Woods' EV party with hybrid ferry plan - Minister says 'The more the merrier'

5 minutes to read
A render of Fullers' planned 300-passenger hybrid ferry, which will be privately funded, built by Whanganui's Q-West, and likely operate on the cash-cow Devonport and Waiheke routes. Image / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Fullers is poised to gazump the Government's EV ferry push. The Auckland ferry operator plans to get a privately funded hybrid ferry on the water before Crown-funded, fully electric models.

Energy Minister Megan Woods today

