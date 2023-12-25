Voyager 2023 media awards
From cold water swimming to bison grilling: how CEOs spend Christmas

Financial Times
11 mins to read
The ski resort of Verbier in the Swiss Alps is among the top getaway destinations for CEOs this Christmas. Photo / Margarita Almpanezou, Getty Images

Sean Doyle, British Airways

One of the toughest moments of British Airways boss Sean Doyle’s year comes on Christmas Day, when he takes his annual dip in the chilly waters of the north Atlantic.

The

