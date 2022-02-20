Freightways recovers from Covid financial challenges of first quarter. Photo / File

Freightways has bounced back from a lockdown-hit start to its first quarter to post net profit growth and a 7.7 per cent revenue increase for the half year.

Calling it "our half of two quarters", the company posted a profit of $43.6m for the six months to December 31, on revenue of $441.9m. Operating profit before interest and income tax was $70.5m.

The first quarter of the year saw revenue down by 4.1 per cent and an ebita decline of 9.2 per cent mainly due to the financial impact of lockdowns, the company said.

However the second quarter generated revenue growth of 20.3 per cent and an ebita lift of 20 per cent as the company's diverse business network saw a surge in volumes for express courier items and perishables carried through its Big Chill business, an increase in the amount of medical waste needing collecting and processing in Australia, and a lift in an information management activity.

The company will pay an interim dividend of 18c per share.

It announced the appointment of independent director Mark Cairns as new chair.

The former Port of Tauranga chief executive will replace chair Mark Verbiest who will retire on March 31 after 11 years on the board and four years as chair.

Former Port of Tauranga CEO Mark Cairns is Freightways' new chair. Photo / George Novak

Cairns, who headed New Zealand largest port for 16 years, joined the Freightways board in April last year.

The company also announced the appointment of professional director, investor and former investment banker David Gibson to the board. He will stand for election at the October annual shareholders' meeting.

The company said the economic climate remained uncertain but it was encouraged by the strong trade in the express package business and the resilience of its information management operation.

However it expected Covid's impact would continue through this financial year through higher volumes of home deliver during higher in-home isolation and potential restrictions to its customers' businesses or its own networks as Omicron forced workers into isolating - all in the context of a very tight labour market.