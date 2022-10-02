Leasehold land dispute heard by two courts. Photo / Supplied

A Freemans Bay resident went to the Appeal Court after trying to buy the leasehold land beneath his townhouse, where the land owner wants $237,625 back-rent.

Timothy Eric Bruce Smith and Toni Adrianne Shaw bought a townhouse on Napier St between Ponsonby and the city. Although he and his former partner bought the residence, they don't own the land it stands on. Paros Property Trust owns the site and an annual leasehold fee is paid to occupy his place, the Appeal Court said in its decision.

Auckland Council values the property at $2 million: $1.8m for the 257sq m site, and $200,000 for the 77sq m townhouse.

The court decision said Smith and Shaw bought the townhouse in 2015 when the leasehold rent fee was just $31,000/year, but it's reviewed every seven years, and that term was scheduled to tick over three years after their purchase.

When the re-set occurred in 2018 and Auckland's rapidly rising residential values were factored in, Paros put their land rent up to $81,375/year.

So, between December 2017 and February 2018, Smith tried to negotiate with Paros, solely owned by Neil Christian, an experienced commercial landlord.

Smith, an accountant, wanted to buy the site from Christian's business and eliminate the need to pay the fast-rising annual leasehold fees. The lease has a clause which provides a right to freehold the property in certain circumstances and subject to certain conditions.

The townhouse at Napier St is at the centre of the dispute between the parties. Photo / Supplied

At issue in the case is the interpretation of the freeholding clause and whether it was legally engaged. The High Court said that was "at the heart of this case".

Paros said the clause was not engaged, but Smith says it was.

Smith told Christian that he had recently lost his job and that his only options were for him to freehold the property or sell the leasehold interest - the townhouse. He indicated he was happy to offer Christian $155,000, but he found Christian's response "somewhat chilling".

He knew other lessees in the development had had to abandon their places through litigation and the rent review process, the High Court decision noted.

Christian's Paros didn't concede to selling the site and instead went to the High Court last year, demanding Smith pay the money owed in leasehold fees which he had been withholding since the re-set in 2018.

Unhappy with the outcome of being denied the right to buy the land and charged back-rent, Smith went to the Appeal Court, representing himself against two lawyers: Liam McEntegart and Alec Steel acting for Paros.

Paros wants $237,625 in back-rent - money Smith hasn't paid the land owner from 2018 for owning the townhouse occupying the land.

Paros says the money is owed in leasehold fees from November 2018 onwards, but Smith isn't paying until the freeholding issues are resolved, and says the lease is invalid because he has given notice he wants to buy the land.

Last year, Paros brought proceedings in the High Court seeking to recover that rent, but Smith opposed paying on the basis that the lease had been cancelled, and he counter-claimed for a declaration that the lease was cancelled.

The Appeal Court's September 21 decision has now sent the case back to the High Court to decide how much back-rent is owed to Paros.

Napier St is between Ponsonby and the city, in Freemans Bay. Photo / Google Maps

The court decision said the property was one of 30 terraced townhouses known as Freemans Close, built by what was Auckland City Council in the early 1970s. The council kept ownership of the land. But in the 1990s, the council sold its interests to private buyers. Some were investors who bought the fee simple title under several of the townhouses.

Paros bought the land beneath Smith's townhouse in 2006 and is now demanding the back-rent from Smith as well as Shaw. The land owner said Smith and Shaw were substantially in arrears in paying rent due under the lease.

But Smith and Shaw opposed the claim for rent on the basis that the lease had been cancelled. The High Court decided the lease "remained on foot" and the two must pay the $237,625 in back rent.

The Appeal Court ruled Smith was partially successful and the award of costs in the High Court must now be revisited. But the Appeal Court judges also said Smith's partial success was not due to any arguments he had put forward "but stemmed from a legal issue identified by this court".

The High Court made observations about buying leasehold property: "It is generally thought to be preferable to own a freehold rather than a leasehold interest in land. This is because a leasehold interest attracts the payment of rent for the use of the land, which is typically subject to review and the prospect of the rent increasing. In Auckland, where the price of land has increased exponentially, the payment of ground rent payable under such leases has also increased – sometimes dramatically," the decision from Justice Melanie Harland last June said.

Smith said when asked about the case today: "I naively entered into this lease. This judgment is over whether they have incorrectly determined the ground rent. I'm on this old former Auckland City Council lease. I'm one of several lessees stuck with an extremely high annual leasehold rent. Several others have abandoned their leases and properties. I've been to hell and back. It's been a nightmare for the last five years."

Smith said he had bought the townhouse for just $155,000 in 2015.

Julie Wilson, a director of Brown Partners Lawyers for Paros, said her client welcomed the Court of Appeal's decision, which confirmed the High Court was correct in dismissing claims levelled against it by the lessees.

"However, because part of our client's claim is yet to be dealt with by the High Court, it would not be appropriate to comment further while the matter is still before that court," she said.