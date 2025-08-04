Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Free Speech Union’s bid to reshape InternetNZ: The results are in, with a late twist – Tech Insider

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

InternetNZ administers locally registered websites and the non-profit has lobbied on issues such as copyright and closing the digital divide. Photo / Getty Images

InternetNZ administers locally registered websites and the non-profit has lobbied on issues such as copyright and closing the digital divide. Photo / Getty Images

The Free Speech Union has only been partially successful in its bid to take over InternetNZ, gaining a seat on the board but suffering a series of knockbacks at the non-profit’s annual general meeting.

Earlier this year, the Free Speech Union (FSU) encouraged its members to join InternetNZ, the non-profit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save