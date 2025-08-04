InternetNZ administers locally registered websites and the non-profit has lobbied on issues such as copyright and closing the digital divide. Photo / Getty Images
The Free Speech Union has only been partially successful in its bid to take over InternetNZ, gaining a seat on the board but suffering a series of knockbacks at the non-profit’s annual general meeting.
Earlier this year, the Free Speech Union (FSU) encouraged its members to join InternetNZ, the non-profitthat administers the 750,000 or so websites with a .nz domain.
FSU chief executive Jonathan Ayling saw a constitutional review opening the door to co-governance and setting up InternetNZ as a “judge and jury” in free speech controversies (Tech Insider found the draft constitution heavy on what Ayling might call “woke” language but light on specifics about diversity, veering InternetNZ towards maintaining its primary focus on its technical role).
The other was picked up by Dylan Reeve (1372 votes), whose varied career includes being the creative partner to journalist David Farrier, who will never make the FSU’s Christmas card list.
Reeve, 45, who has researched and published articles on online fraud, abuse and conspiracy theories, has often questioned why companies like Facebook don’t do more to enforce their rules – and why various authorities don’t do more to clamp down on illegitimate or harmful content.
A second FSU-affiliated candidate, Christchurch lawyer Douglas Brown (a member of the FSU’s council), failed to get elected.
In a twist, Ayling quit as FSU chief executive on Saturday. No reason was given for his departure after four years in the role and he could not be immediately reached for comment.
All candidates stood as individuals, so his FSU resignation does not impact his new InternetNZ role.
The board election was followed by InternetNZ’s annual general meeting, which was held online and attracted about 1000 people.
FSU supporters David Farrar and retired District Court judge David Harvey put 12 motions, each seeking changes to InternetNZ’s constitution. None were carried.
InternetNZ board elections are only held once a year, meaning any FSU takeover was always going to be a long-term project.
Critic turned insider
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Reeve goes as an insider.
Notwithstanding the FSU’s rhetoric, InternetNZ has traditionally advocated for a “free and open” internet and defaulted to a hands-off approach.
The aftermath of the Christchurch mosque massacres, when it took “emergency measures” to make certain sites effectively inaccessible to New Zealanders, was an outlier.
Former domain name system (DNS) engineer Reeve, who has been notably methodical and even-handed in his various investigations of harmful content, has at times questioned why InternetNZ has taken so long to act against the likes of malicious .nz sites registered with fake details, including, “parking fee” site recently imitating Auckland Transport and another pretending to be footwear maker Vans.
InternetNZ’s Domain Name Commission says it acts to review a site’s registration if it receives a complaint.
Reeve told the Herald the AGM included some ideas for more proactive measures against sites run by bad actors.
But that was outside his motivation for seeking an InternetNZ seat.
“I stood for the board because I felt that a well-resourced reactionary group was trying to take control and it wasn’t something I was comfortable with,” he said.
“I’m curious to see how things will progress now that most of their efforts to exercise their power have fallen through.”
