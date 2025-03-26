Auckland Transport warns about ‘pretend’ parking site - registered with InternetNZ using fake details

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The 'pretend' site's home page.

A website with fake registrant details has slipped past InternetNZ’s systems and gone live - leading to an Auckland Transport alert.

“A suspicious website is pretending to be Auckland Transport,” AT said in an alert issued via its app this morning.

“Avoid atparking.co.nz and never give your information to any website you don’t trust. All our pairing information is on at.govt.nz”

The atparking.co.nz home page asks people to reset their password or create an account - an apparent “phishing” attempt to harvest people’s AT logons which, if people use the same password for other sites, could help hackers access other services.

InternetNZ manages the .nz domain, with its Domain Name Commission subsidiary policing website addresses.