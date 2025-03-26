Advertisement
Auckland Transport warns about ‘pretend’ parking site - registered with InternetNZ using fake details

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The 'pretend' site's home page.

A website with fake registrant details has slipped past InternetNZ’s systems and gone live - leading to an Auckland Transport alert.

“A suspicious website is pretending to be Auckland Transport,” AT said in an alert issued via its app this morning.

“Avoid atparking.co.nz and never give your information to any website you don’t trust. All our pairing information is on at.govt.nz”

The atparking.co.nz home page asks people to reset their password or create an account - an apparent “phishing” attempt to harvest people’s AT logons which, if people use the same password for other sites, could help hackers access other services.

InternetNZ manages the .nz domain, with its Domain Name Commission subsidiary policing website addresses.

A “whois” search on the DNC’s website lists a “Jack Holmes” of 192 Balmoral Rd, Auckland - the address of a McDonald’s - as the person who registered atparking.co.nz.

The Herald called “Jack Holmes” 027-prefixed cellphone number, also listed. An automated Spark message said the number was not allocated.

The Registrar website - which “Jack Holmes” would have used to register atparking.co.nz - was gandi.net, whose website says it is based in Paris.

InternetNZ has been asked for comment.

