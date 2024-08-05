The company directed all inquiries to liquidators at Ecovis KGA Chartered Accountants.

The Companies Office showed Clive Bish, Gareth Hoole and Raymond Cox were appointed as liquidators at the request of shareholders from August 5.

Stephen Rex Smith and Dianne Shelly Smith are listed as joint shareholders of Franklin Plumbers & Builders Supplies Limited.

Stephen Smith was not immediately available for comment.

The personal property securities register shows a long list of secured parties, including Westpac.

The company’s website said the Smith family had provided premium bathroomware for New Zealand architects, homeowners, developers, builders and plumbers for over 65 years.

“We value that many of our manufacturers are also family businesses just like ours, and that we share a common goal to create a continuing legacy of lasting quality, with integrity, to all of our customers,” the website says.

“Being a family business means Franklins have long term goals to change the industry for the better. We don’t merely think from one quarter to the next, but from generation to generation.”

Franklins imported 14 exclusive bands from Europe, including Portugal, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Poland and Turkey.

Those brands included Valdama, Hansa, Bette and Vitra with products such as tapware, basins, baths, showers and toilets.

It also created its own bathroom and plumbing home brands including The Urban Collection, JCT and Eton.