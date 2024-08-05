Advertisement
Franklins European Bathrooms placed in liquidation

NZ Herald
Franklins European Bathrooms' warehouse facility in East Tamaki.

Auckland-based, family-owned bathroomware and plumbing supplies business Franklins has gone into liquidation.

Founded in 1954 by the late Peter Smith, Franklins provided premium bathroom products, imported from Europe.

The company supplied plumbers and builders from a centralised warehouse in East Tamaki after relocating its previous six sites in and around Pukekohe in 2020.

It operated eight plumbing and bathroom branches across the North Island.

A notice on the company’s website today said the business had been placed in liquidation and all branches, other than Franklins Wellington, were closed until further notice.

The company directed all inquiries to liquidators at Ecovis KGA Chartered Accountants.

The Companies Office showed Clive Bish, Gareth Hoole and Raymond Cox were appointed as liquidators at the request of shareholders from August 5.

Stephen Rex Smith and Dianne Shelly Smith are listed as joint shareholders of Franklin Plumbers & Builders Supplies Limited.

Stephen Smith was not immediately available for comment.

The personal property securities register shows a long list of secured parties, including Westpac.

The company’s website said the Smith family had provided premium bathroomware for New Zealand architects, homeowners, developers, builders and plumbers for over 65 years.

“We value that many of our manufacturers are also family businesses just like ours, and that we share a common goal to create a continuing legacy of lasting quality, with integrity, to all of our customers,” the website says.

“Being a family business means Franklins have long term goals to change the industry for the better. We don’t merely think from one quarter to the next, but from generation to generation.”

Franklins imported 14 exclusive bands from Europe, including Portugal, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Poland and Turkey.

Those brands included Valdama, Hansa, Bette and Vitra with products such as tapware, basins, baths, showers and toilets.

It also created its own bathroom and plumbing home brands including The Urban Collection, JCT and Eton.

