Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Frances Cook: The pros and cons of an astonishing rise in DIY investors

5 minutes to read

More New Zealanders than ever are taking advantage of the ease of online investing platforms. Photo / File

Frances Cook
By:

NZ Herald podcast production manager

OPINION

Imagine doubling the number of DIY shares investors in the space of just a few months, during a recession, while jobs are on the line, and we're facing an unknown future because of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.