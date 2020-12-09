Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Frances Cook: The problem with investing in Bitcoin

4 minutes to read

Bitcoin is a speculative investment. Photo / 123RF

Frances Cook
By:

NZ Herald podcast production manager

OPINION:

I'm not a fan of Bitcoin for my own investments. But that doesn't mean I think nobody should invest in it.

Let me explain.

In a year of weirdness, Bitcoin has had a pretty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.